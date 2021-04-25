Exploit enables access to legacy PlayStation 3, PSP and PS Vita web store

A new browser plugin allows users to access an older version of the PlayStation Store, which still allows users to buy and download previously inaccessible PSP, PS3 and PS Vita titles.

The exploit works by utilising web pages backed up on archive.org which are accessible through a plugin called Valkyrie PS Store. Initially reported by VGC, users can also access the store without the plugin by copying the HTML addresses into archive.org.

Using the exploit and HTML addresses, users can buy and download titles for the PSP, PS3 and PS Vita. Sony removed access to game purchases on the PlayStation web store last October when it updated it ahead of launching the PlayStation 5. Users can still access individual stores to purchase and buy games via each console.

Oh. My. God.

So, and this makes sense, the old web Playstation store wasn't taken down as much as they just got rid of a few HTML files to prevent you from access the APIs. So someone made a Firefox plugin to restore it. AND IT WORKS.https://t.co/30enQtMBT4@DelistedGames pic.twitter.com/QzMemfqCMc — Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) April 23, 2021

The existence of the HTML pages indicates Sony had not yet taken store access through the web down. It had instead removed the HTML addresses for the pages, assuming users wouldn’t be able to access them.

Sony announced this week that it will no longer close the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores like it had planned to in July. However, Sony will go ahead with closing the digital PSP store as planned on July 3rd.

In a statement on the official PlayStation blog, President and CEO Jim Ryan said: “It’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.”

“So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices,” added Ryan.

The decision and statement came after backlash from the gaming community, which criticised Sony for its approach to game preservation.

