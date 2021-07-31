Explore Haven Springs in new ‘Life is Strange: True Colors’ trailer

Square Enix have given players a first look at the setting for the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors game with their new trailer

Narrated by Steph, a character who also starred in the prequel Life is Strange: Before The Storm, the video takes viewers on a guided tour of Haven Springs. “Set beneath breathtaking views of the rocky mountains, Haven Springs is a small town with a big heart,” says the video’s description.

And the clip is just as warm, showing glimpses of local bar The Black Lantern (“it’s here you’ll discover more than friends, you’ll find family”) which comes complete with playable arcade games and interactive jukebox as well as the local record shop/radio station Rocky Mountain Record Traders.

The video also sees Steph throwing a live-action, role-playing fantasy spectacular alongside the town’s “legendary spring festival” which seems to be part carnival, part live music concert. There is also the chance to give that special NPC in your life a rose. Watch the Haven Springs Tourism Board Approved video below.

Life Is Strange: True Colors follows main character Alex Chen, who has the psychic power of empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to feel, manipulate and absorb other people’s emotions.

When her brother dies, Alex must embrace her power which she calls a “curse” in order to uncover the truth behind his death.

Bedroom popstar mxmtoon will provide the singing voice for Alex and has already released a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, taken from the game.

Developer Deck Nine have also told NME that the game features over 1900 pages of dialogue. “We’re fairly obsessive about every single line of dialogue – and there’s a lot of it over the course of the game!” said narrative director Jon Zimmerman.

Life Is Strange: True Colors is set to launch September 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

