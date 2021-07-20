‘F1 2021’ patches out ray-tracing on PS5 after performance issues

The developer of racing game F1 2021 has released a new patch to temporarily remove ray-tracing on PS5 after reports of performance issues.

Codemasters released patch 1.04 today (July 20) – as spotted by VGC – to address the problems involving ray-tracing on PS5 saying it was a “difficult decision”.

“We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing,” the developer said.

“As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course.”

The patch details indicate that the update will address an issue where users would experience a corrupt save if they edited their vehicles livery from within the MyTeam HQ.

Codemasters noted that players’ saves that were previously corrupted as a result of the bug will be able to be resumed after applying the patch.

F1 2021 launched in June 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

In NME’s review of F1 2021, Jordan Oloman said: “Getting behind the wheel in a virtual capacity has given me a new appreciation for the sport. It’s taught me so much about its inner workings, both on and off the track. I couldn’t recommend it enough for fans new and old, and it’s well worth a punt even if you’re just looking for a reliable sim racing game.

