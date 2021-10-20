Facebook could be getting a rebrand with a new name

Facebook will reportedly be rebranding under a new name, as it reflect its transition from social media to “building the metaverse”.

As reported in The Verge, a source claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to make the announcement at the company’s annual Connect conference next week (October 28), though the reveal could happen sooner.

The rebranding can be seen as the tech company’s desire to move away from the toxicity and controversy that has plagued the Facebook brand over the years, most recently from a whistleblower who testified before the US Congress on how the social media site is amplifying harmful content to its users.

It would also make sense as the company has since expanded to other platforms, including Oculus VR gaming, WhatsApp and Instagram, while internally the company is also developing its own AR glasses.

The report suggests that the Facebook app and website itself would still continue under the same name but be simply positioned as one of many products under a parent company with a new name.

In a previous interview in The Verge, Zuckerberg said, “I think we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

Facebook’s stock had taken a tumble earlier this month when a global outage affected Facebook and all its other apps, which also meant that Oculus Quest users were left unable to access their VR games.

Elsewhere, Resident Evil 4 VR, which releases exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21, has cut suggestive content from the original game. This was a joint decision between Oculus, Armature Studio, and Capcom, in order to update the game for a “modern audience”.