‘Fall Guys’ and ‘Bomberman’ are having a crossover event

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting a new crossover with Super Bomberman R Online.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account announced that a brand new Bomberman skin would be coming to Fall Guys as of June 4, and that the Fall Guy “Bean Bomber” is available for players of Super Bomberman R Online as of now.

💣 BOMBERMAN -> FALL GUYS💣 💥 4TH JUNE 💥 💣 FALL GUY -> SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE 💣 💥 OUT TODAY 💥 pic.twitter.com/4ICSuEYnxf — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 27, 2021

Advertisement

Information on the Konami‘s Super Bomberman R Online page confirmed that the Bean Bomber will also be able dive around the battlefield, just like he can in Mediatonic‘s battle royale.

Originally developed in 1985 by Hudson Soft, and currently owned by long-term publishers Konami, Bomberman has featured in over 70 different games that have appeared on various platforms through the years.

The most recent Bomberman release, Super Bomberman R Online was launched exclusively on Google’s Stadia platform in September 2020, but finally came to PC today (May 27).

This isn’t the first crossover Fall Guys has had. In the past the game has made custom skins available in collaborations with DOOM, as well as with eSports personality Ninja, and Sonic the Hedgehog, and more.

Earlier in the year, Fall Guys developers Mediatonic delayed the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game from its planned summer release window. The delay came after the studio decided that they wanted to include cross-platform play as part of the release, as well as a promise of other features.

Advertisement

Fall Guys is currently in the middle of its fourth season, which has a futuristic theme and has brought seven new events into rotation. A mid-season update is planned soon.