‘Fall Guys’ gains ‘Astro Bot’ costume options as well as a T-Rex

Fall Guys will soon offer an Astro Bot costume as well as a T-Rex.

The two new skins will be added to the game from March 8 and should enhance the charm of the game immensely.

Thanks to Astro’s Playroom being bundled with the console, Astro Bot is the PS5‘s mascot of sorts and is a suitably adorable character to play. Via the PS blog, Mediatonic has laid out the design process for bringing the character to the game.

As the blog explains “we pour all of our crazy, silly, clumsy personality into every single [costume]”. The team describe how Astro has “so much cute charisma” that it knew “he slotted seamlessly into our world of wacky”. The blog adds that it “was the fastest yes we’ve ever said” when agreeing to the design.

When it comes to the T-Rex design, the costume went through “a ton of iteration”, starting with the art team’s sketches. From there, it moved onto rendering and polishing and refinement. The blog is a fascinating look at how such skins are devised.

Players will get to enjoy the new skins from tomorrow (March 8). There will also be a new challenge event called Sweet Thieves. The event offers “new and immersive ways for play”. It will run from March 8 until March 13.

Previously, Fall Guys has seen other crossover events with much loved characters. Last September, Super Monkey Ball came to the game. Before that, Disney’s The Jungle Book also featured, as well as Ratchet and Clank.

In other gaming news, an Elden Ring datamine has suggested DLC may be on its way in the form of a PvP-focused colosseum.