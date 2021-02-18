‘Fall Guys’ is finally coming to Nintendo Switch this Summer

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will arrive on the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

The news was revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday night (February 17) via a new trailer. The short clip finds two jellybeans stumbling upon Joy-Cons, and then racing to connect them to a Nintendo Switch console.

A firm release date for the game’s arrival on Nintendo’s console has yet to be announced. The game is currently only available on PC and PS4, with backwards compatibility enabled for the PS5.

A mobile port of the game is being developed exclusively for China. The project is headed by Chinese entertainment company Bilibili, and will be the only genuine mobile version of the game.

Fall Guys released to smashing success in August last year, and quickly became one of the most popular games of the year. Within its first month of release, Fall Guys became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time, and sold 7million units on Steam.

A new update was released before the game’s announcement on Nintendo Direct. The update removed the See-Saw level variation with ‘Vertical See-Saws’ that were causing a stalemate. It also removed the Fall Mountain level variation with the spinner at the end, as it caused “weird issues” with crown grabbing.

The game is currently in Season 3.5, which introduced a brand-new level, over 40 variants of previous levels, a new DLC pack and skins for iconic pop culture characters such as Godzilla and Sonic The Hedgehog.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout also landed the 11th spot in NME’s 20 best games of 2020 list, with Jason Coles calling in “an incredibly fun way to spend your spare time if you want a distraction”.