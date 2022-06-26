‘Fall Guys’ reaches 20million players after going free-to-play

Multiplayer platform-based battle royale game Fall Guys has reached a new huge milestone following its release as a free-to-play game on June 21.

The announcement comes via the official Fall Guys Twitter page in a post that reads: “We reached an incredible 20million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All!” as Mediatonic also thanked all players.

We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All!

Fall Guys originally released on PS4 and PC in 2020, with the game earning a Guinness World Record for becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. The game then came to Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch on June 21 coinciding with its release as a free-to-play title.

The title has since received a steady stream of updates and new content, including a huge variety of different crossover costumes, with the game currently being in its seventh season overall. Fall Guys has a Halo crossover event coming soon as well, which will last from June 30 to July 4. It includes a range of Halo-inspired costumes, including a Grunt, a Brute Chieftan, and Master Chief.

NME awarded Fall Guys a four-out-of-five-star rating, stating: “Fall Guys is a casual and chaotically original take on battle royale with roots that hark back to the fun, messy and harmless TV game shows of yesteryear. It’s as hilarious as it is maddening, and always a joy to keep going for another round.”

