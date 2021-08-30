‘Fall Guys’ reinstates “No Teams” playlist after numerous complaints

Mediatonic has reintroduced a “No Teams” playlist to Fall Guys after numerous complaints from players about the need to work in teams.

The news was announced via Twitter with the Fall Guys Twitter account explaining that “there has been unprecedented complaints regarding levels in which you compete as part of a unit”.

There has been unprecedented complaints regarding levels in which you compete as part of a unit. Duly, we have reinstated a playlist called 'No Teams'. Please enjoy the sole reliance on your abilities. ~ Beanbot pic.twitter.com/Zpn5XSWFgz — 🤖 Beanbot 🤖 Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2021

As Beanbot, the Twitter account’s quirky name, put it, “please enjoy the sole reliance on your abilities”.

The news comes after many players expressed frustration at being reliant on the teamwork skills of others and the fact that not everyone wants to play as well together as one might like. There have been many reports that some players just want to mess around rather than play the game ‘properly’ leading to issues.

Now, players can choose to go solo with the “No Teams” playlist and work on things themselves.

In related Fall Guys news, the game has teamed up with Red Cross for a charity tournament to raise funds for its disaster relief campaigns. Via Eurogamer, the charity explained that “by rising through the leaderboard ranks through a combination of gaming skill and fundraiser savvy, you’ll compete against others by playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for chances to win special prizes while fundraising for your local Red Cross.” The tournament begins October 2nd with the official Red Cross Discord community keeping players up to date on all the happenings.

The Top 20 Tournament Qualifiers will win a weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the Rescue Royale Broadcast from the HyperX Esports Arena on Saturday, October 16.

Fall Guys recently celebrated its first birthday with costumes and more, with the jungle-themed season five also launching in recent weeks.