‘Fall Guys’ traps cheaters on a secret server called Cheater Island

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic has shared new information about a now-removed secret server in the game that was targeted at cheaters.

The developers took to Twitter to reveal more about Cheater Island, albeit in typical whimsical Fall Guys fashion. “BUCKLE UP. Let me tell you a wild story. It’s called The RISE and FALL of Cheater Island. Tagging @Netflix incase they want to make a film or series out of it,” the developer wrote.

Over the course of Mediatonic’s thread, it is revealed that Fall Guys actually had its own built-in anti-cheat system at launch, known as Cheater Island, which it described as “a magical place where cheaters could happily compete against themselves for the Cheater’s Crown”.

At launch, we had some of our own cheat detection built into the game We weren't banning anyone at this point, just gathering data carefully We wanted to be 100% sure that our cheat detection would only catch people who were legitimately cheating No false flags! 👀 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

The issues with Cheater Island began to surface when the island wasn’t binge populated quickly enough to keep cheaters in constant rotation with one another. As a result, many cheaters found themselves falling indefinitely as there was no one to match with.

Since then, cheaters have been able to bypass Cheater Island by teaming up with non-cheating friends and a bevy of other sneaky tactics. A number of videos of the game that featured every player cheating in a level made its way online, prompting Fall Guys to shut down the Cheater Island server to avoid confusion.

Somebody actually uploaded this video to Reddit with the title: "Ever played a round of Fall Mountain where all the players are cheating?" The problem is… this LOOKS like Cheater Island but we can't be 100% sure pic.twitter.com/byJi6r0Ykc — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

“We DO know that Cheater Island matches were happening,” Mediatonic said. “We just DON’T know if that’s what these videos show. For that reason, we have closed down Cheater Island. Instead, cheaters are now unable to login.”

An upcoming fall update – which has not received a release date – will see in inclusion of a new anti-cheat system developed by Epic Games for games such as Fortnite. The update, titled Big Yeetus and Anti-cheatus, will also implement a new giant hammer that will be generated at random, in an effort to shake things up.

The game also recently raised US$1million in charity for the Special Effect organisation. The developers held an auction that would see brands compete for the highest donation bids, with the winner walking away with a custom Fall Guys skin.