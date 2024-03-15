Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz to contribute to ‘TopSpin 2K25’ soundtrack as off-court ambassador

2K Games has confirmed Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz will take on the role of official off-court ambassador for TopSpin 2K25.

Wentz will be contributing to the official TopSpin 2K25 soundtrack, with a new Dillon Francis remix of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ the first track confirmed. Wentz called Francis a “good friend with a tremendous sense of melody.”

“To me, this song fits the vibe of tennis because tennis is infuriating, heartbreaking, amazing. All of those things mixed together. I love video games, I love tennis. It’s like a world’s collide moment for me,” he added.

As well as providing his musical expertise, Wentz will also be making appearances on behalf of the game “as a tennis aficionado and cultural figure,” according to a press release.

Speaking to GQ Magazine in 2021, Wentz said he played tennis in the suburbs of Chicago as a kid before picking it up again alongside his eldest child.

“The great thing about a game like tennis is you leave your accolades at the door,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter how cool you are or how funny you are or how good of an actor you are. If you can’t hold your serve you can’t hold your serve. Nobody can do that for you. It doesn’t matter what you do, it matters what you can do for three sets or two sets and a tie break.”

He continued: “If I don’t do any physical activity during the day, I’m not a great person. I’m snappy, I don’t feel good. When I play tennis, when it’s going well, that’s all I think about. I don’t think about anything else. That’s a nice feeling.”

TopSpin 2K25 is due for release April 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. News on other songs for the soundtrack is expected soon.

Fall Out Boy are currently on tour across North America before they return to the UK to headline Download Festival. You can grab tickets here.

Talking to NME about the importance of playing live, and their very physical stage show, Wentz said: “Coming out of the pandemic, my kids were playing a lot of Fortnite and I had friends talking about NFTs. That’s all great for a digital space but I always want to turn left when everyone’s turning right. I wanted to make something tangible.”

“We want people to feel comfortable creating, knowing that others will embrace it,” he added.