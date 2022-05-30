‘Fallout 4’ mod recreates ‘Fallout 3”s Point Lookout DLC

A team of modders has faithfully recreated Fallout 3‘s Point Lookout DLC in Fallout 4, and it looks very impressive.

Point Lookout was the penultimate DLC pack for Fallout 3, which was released all the way back in 2009 by Bethesda Softworks. Set in a swampland downriver from the Capital Wasteland, Point Lookout broke away from the urban decay of Washington DC for a more exotic (albeit still irradiated) biome.

Many of the exterior buildings in Point Lookout were spared from the nuclear bombs, although plenty of new creatures and NPCs were added.

The DLC was a fan favourite when it launched, and now Fallout 4 – Point Lookout is looking to make it available to visit in Fallout 4. The mod is created by the team behind the Capital Wasteland project, which seeks to recreate almost all of Fallout 3 and its DLC within Fallout 4.

The Point Lookout mod is the next step in that aim, with the DLC looking significantly better in a newer engine.

The improvements include better higher resolution textures, better physics, performance improvements and the addition of god rays. The mod also has some dialogue tweaks so that it makes sense to play as the protagonist in Fallout 4. It also brings back some Point Lookout perks that were cut from the Fallout 3 version, as well as adding some non-hostile creatures and a new settlement workshop.

You can install Fallout 4 – Point Lookout from Nexus Mods, but you’ll also need to install all of Fallout 4‘s DLC and the Fallout 4 Script Extender.

