‘Fallout 5’ will be released after ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

Todd Howard, director at Bethesda Softworks, has revealed the company’s roadmap for the next few years. Following the release of Starfield in 2023, the studio will then release The Elder Scrolls 6, with Fallout 5 following after that.

Speaking to IGN, Howard confirmed that “Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while. We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well.”

Speaking about the wait between games, Howard said: “They do take a while, I wish they came out faster, I really do, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”

Advertisement

Previously, Howard had said “Fallout‘s really part of our DNA here. We’ve worked with other [developers] from time to time – I can’t say what’s gonna happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5 (about) what we want to do.”

Earlier this year, a member of Bethesda’s staff confirmed that Starfield is the only game in full production right now. The game is expected to be out in 2023, having been in development for at least six years.

Earlier this month, Todd Howard shared footage of Bethesda’s “most ambitious game ever” at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Toward the end of the presentation, Howard then demonstrated the scope of Starfield, confirming that players will be able to land anywhere on each of the game’s planets, of which there are over 1000 to explore.

Fallout 4 was released in 2015 with Fallout 76 coming in 2018. An extensive report on Fallout 76’s development was released last week, claiming that the game’s disastrous launch led to hours of mandatory crunch, which was further exacerbated by poor management.