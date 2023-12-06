‘Fallout 76’ kicks off its newest season with a trip to Atlantic City

Fallout 76‘s new season has started with a new location for players to travel to in the wasteland, Atlantic City.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2023

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise added two new expeditions (a PvE game mode): ‘Tax Evasion’ and ‘The Most Sensational Game’. Per a press release from Bethesda, ‘Tax Evasion’ will force players to “work for the mafia and get their finances ‘in order'”, while ‘The Most Sensational Game’ is a “race filled with obstacles and enemies for players to compete in.”

In addition to the two new expeditions, fans can explore two new locations, The Neapolitan Casino and The Boardwalk. The update also added The Showmen, Municipal Government, and The Family, three new factions in the wasteland, and allows players to fight two new enemies (The Overgrown and Lesser Devil).

Advertisement

The new update marks the start of Fallout 76 season 15, which is titled ‘The Big Score’. According to Bethesda, the new season will allow players to “risk it all on the boardwalk and play their way through the ranks and become a high roller collecting unique rewards.”

An interview with YouTube channel MinnMax in October of this year with Bruce Nesmith, who was Bethesda Softworks design director for over a decade, was a result of hubris.

“The company’s aim was not as focused as it probably should have been, and you could see the result in the way it entered the market,” Nesmith said.

“To a certain extent, our own hubris caught up with us.”

Since its release, Fallout 76 has received numerous updates and four full expansions (The Pitt, Steel Reign, Steel Dawn, and Wastelanders), all of which add new content to the game and fix issues that were previously plaguing the title.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, changes to UK immigration have been slammed as a “headache” for the UK games industry. Elsewhere, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has caused a spike in streams for Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’.