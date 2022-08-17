Fans can play ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ early if they pre-order

It’s been confirmed that fans will be able to play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode a week early, if they’ve pre-ordered.

A statement from Activision reads: “Anyone who preorders a digital edition of Modern Warfare 2 will receive early campaign access in addition to a host of other previously announced rewards. This grants you up to a week to complete the incredible multimission, single-player, globe-trotting operation before the full game launches.”

A description of the campaign explains how “familiar heroes return and new allies are formed as Task Force 141 faces its greatest threat yet – a newly aligned menace with deep, yet unknown connections.”

“This campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness.”

The announcement comes alongside a new trailer which can be seen below:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch October 28.

Infinity Ward also recently confirmed a series of beta tests. As revealed in June, the first beta weekend will be PlayStation exclusive. PlayStation users who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 will be able to get their hands on the game from September 16 to September 17, with the open beta for PlayStation kicking off on September 18 and running until September 20.

The second beta weekend will be open to PlayStation, PC and Xbox and will have cross-play enabled. Early access players will be able to get a head start from September 22 to September 23, while the open beta for all platforms will be between September 24 and September 26.

For anyone who has pre-ordered the game, here is how to use your Modern Warfare 2 beta code.

Infinity Ward has also announced that it will be hosting an “era-defining” livestream on September 15, one day before the PlayStation early access beta will begin. This stream will feature a reveal for Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and outline “the future” of Raven Software‘s Warzone, including an upcoming Warzone mobile game.

