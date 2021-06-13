Post-apocalyptic adventure FAR: Lone Sails is getting a sequel – FAR: Changing Tides.

READ MORE: Playdate is going to make me love handheld games again

Developers Okomotive reveal that the upcoming sequel will further explore the inhospitable world of FAR: Lone Sails – this time, swapping sand dunes for sea waves.

“The reception to FAR: Lone Sails was humbling,” said developer Don Schmocker.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRq9-R-hY_Q

“To know that people felt the same passion as we do about that world inspired us to continue to build on it with Changing Tides. We knew we wanted to tell a different, but complimentary tale, one which would be familiar to fans but fresh and exciting.”

FAR: Changing Tides follows the story of Toe – a hero trapped in a ‘drowned landscape’ with little chance of survival.

After finding an abandoned ship, Toe heads off in search of safety. But their journey will bring them to question just what happened to their home.

Featuring the same, familiar art style as the original game, FAR: Changing Tides includes a soundtrack from composer Joel Schoch.

Advertisement

Partnering with Okomotive for this latest project, Frontier Foundry will launch the sequel later in 2021.

“Signing Okomotive to Foundry was a wonderful moment for the team here as there is a huge amount of love for FAR: Lone Sails in the studio,” said Frontier’s Head of Publishing, Zac Antonaci.

“What Don and the rest of the developers have created with Changing Tides is a fantastic continuation of their brand and we’re delighted to be involved in bringing this to fans, leveraging Frontier’s legacy as a developer and publisher.”

FAR: Changing Tides will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.