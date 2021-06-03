‘Far Cry 6’ confirms fully playable co-operative mode

The team behind Far Cry 6 has confirmed that co-operative mode will be returning with the next entry.

During a lengthy Reddit AMA on Tuesday (June 1), Alexandre Letendre – game director for Far Cry 6 – confirmed that ” Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op like FC5.”

While Ubisoft started experimenting with multiplayer back in 2012 with Far Cry 3, the mode was separate to the single player campaign and wasn’t a particularly deep dive into playing with friends.

This changed with the release of Far Cry 5 in 2018, which allowed for friends to drop in on an existing single player session (with an invite) and share the action.

Since the Far Cry 6 co-op has been confirmed to be using the same model as Far Cry 5, you’ll be able to join your friends to share the same revolutionary hijinks you can get up to in solo play.

After the release of two new trailers, information about the upcoming game is flooding in. Players will follow Dani Rojas as they resist the heavy-handed regime of Antón Castillo, played by celebrated actor Giancarlo Esposito.

The game will take place in the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara – and if any of this sounds familiar, it should be. The story behind Far Cry 6 is inspired partly by previous events in Cuba, and Ubisoft confirmed that the game will in fact be political.

Far Cry 6 has a planned release date for October 7, 2021. The AMA includes plenty of other information – including the return of takedowns – and is absolutely worth browsing if you’re looking to learn more about the upcoming game.

In the same AMA, Letendre shared the “difficult decision” that the popular franchise features arcade mode and map editing will not be returning to Far Cry 6.