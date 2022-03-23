‘Far Cry 6’ gets a free weekend and ‘Stranger Things’ crossover event

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for Far Cry 6, with the title available to download and play from March 24 to March 27.

Announcing the news on its website, Ubisoft confirmed that preloads for PC and PlayStation are now live. The game will be available via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, with all previously released downloadable content included.

The free weekend coincides with a Stranger Things-inspired crossover mission, The Vanishing.

“The Vanishing will bring a stealth-horror-survival gameplay experience to Far Cry players for the first time with mysterious characters and new lore,” reads a statement. “In The Vanishing, players will enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, where Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe – not even Chorizo (the dog).”

Play the FREE Stranger Things crossover mission starting March 24! Invite a friend to play during the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend, Mar 24-27, playable alone or in co-op. Celebrate together with 50% off FC6 & 35% off Season Pass! #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/Mham5tMTp0 — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 22, 2022

“Players will be able to explore Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani’s mission – with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun – is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.”

According to Ubisoft, “those who want to continue exploring the island of Yara in Far Cry 6 after the free weekend can keep their progress,” after purchasing the game.

