Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari has revealed that actor Giancarlo Esposito brought his own props to the first meeting he had about playing character Antón Castillo.

Khavari confirmed this via an interview with The Loadout that Esposito was incredibly well prepared for his role as Far Cry 6‘s main antagonist.

“It was a bit surreal to sit down in front of him in our first meeting in New York,” Khavari explained. That meeting lasted for something like four hours. It was the most prep I’d honestly experienced with an actor in a first meeting.”

“He’d done extensive notes and even had some props.” Kavarhi continued.

According to the director, Esposito doesn’t want Castillo to be considered as just another ‘villain’ and pushed for empathy – especially in the way the relationship between Castillo and his son is presented.

Khavari finished up by talking about Esposito’s intensity: “There was charm, charisma, and also a moment where he stared at me dead in the eyes as Antón, and he might as well have burned a hole into my skull. It was Far Cry.”

Far Cry 6 is set to release on October 7 across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Earlier this year at E3, Ubisoft revealed more details about Far Cry 6‘s narrative during its Ubisoft Forward presentation.

A big part of this involved Esposito talking about the inspirations he found for the character, which he said is “obviously based on Fidel Castro”.

The developer also confirmed that the upcoming DLC for Far Cry 6 will let players take control of previous villains from the series: Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.