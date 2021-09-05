‘Far Cry 6’ reveals surprisingly accommodating PC requirements

Ubisoft has released details on the PC specs necessary to run Far Cry 6, revealing that lower-end computers will be supported quite nicely.

In a blog posted earlier in the week (September 2), Ubisoft has shared the minimum and recommended settings for anyone hoping to run Far Cry 6 on PC. The following requirements offer recommendations for varying scenarios, including running the game at different resolutions and whether or not raytracing is enabled.

Minimum PC requirements: 1080p, 30FPS (no raytracing)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended PC settings: 1080p, 60FPS (no raytracing):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended PC settings: 1440p, 60FPS (no raytracing):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) plus 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Recommended PC settings: 1440p, 60FPS (ray tracing enabled):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) plus 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Recommended PC settings: 4K, 30FPS (raytracing enabled)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) plus 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

The blog also states that Far Cry 6 will launch with other performance features on PC including an uncapped framerate, control customisation and in-game benchmarking support.

We recently previewed Far Cry 6 and found that while it offered some chaotic and familiar fun, the formula is feeling tired.

In other news, Sonic Colours: Ultimate players are reporting a host of bugs and crashing issues on the Nintendo Switch.