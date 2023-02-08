February’s Xbox Game Pass additions include ‘Atomic Heart’ and ‘Madden 23’

Xbox has confirmed a number of games coming to its Game Pass service in February, including first-person shooter Atomic Heart, Cities Skylines, and Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

February’s lineup was announced today (February 8) and brings a number of games to both console and PC versions of Game Pass.

The first new games to arrive are Madden NFL 23 and SD Gundam Battle Alliance, which join Game Pass tomorrow (February 9). Additionally, EA Play and Ultimate members will be given a Supercharge Pack for logging into Madden Ultimate Team between tomorrow and March 9.

Advertisement

Next up, TaleWorlds Entertainment’s strategy role-playing game Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord will be added to Game Pass on February 14, followed by management game Cities: Skylines – Remastered on February 15. However, it’s worth noting that the Cities: Skylines remaster will only be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S – not Xbox One.

On February 16, Flying Wild Hog‘s action-shooter Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition arrives on all Game Pass platforms. In last year’s review, we described Shadow Warrior 3 as a “competent – and often very satisfying – shooter” that struggles with a forgettable story and cheesy writing.

Finally, alternate-universe shooter Atomic Heart will be available from day one on Game Pass when it launches on February 21. While we enjoyed the game’s FPS action in our recent preview, we left it on an “uneasy note” due to a confusing open world.

While that’s all for games arriving on Game Pass this month, Xbox has also confirmed that the following games will be leaving the service on February 15:

The Last Kids On Earth

Besiege

CrossfireX

Skul: The HeroSlayer

Recompile

Infernax

In other gaming news, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has hit another setback, as UK regulators have warned that it could “alter the future of gaming, potentially harming UK gamers, particularly those who cannot afford or do not want to buy an expensive gaming console or gaming PC.”