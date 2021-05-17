Fender launch ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ limited-edition Stratocaster

Fender has announced a limited-edition Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitar, which will be available from 2022.

The Final Fantasy-themed instrument is an official collaboration between Fender and Square Enix to celebrate the guitar company’s 75th anniversary. Alongside a physical version, the limited-edition Stratocaster will be available to play in FFXIV through patch 5.55.

In Fender’s official statement announcing the guitar, they described the new edition. “The limited-edition Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster captures the originality, style and excitement of one of the world’s most popular online role-playing video games.

“This incredibly unique Stratocaster is dressed in all black with a body that features translucent sections of blue and purple ‘crystals’ designed to mirror Crystals of Darkness and Light, key thematic elements of the game.”

The Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster will feature a 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard and maple neck. Fender has paid homage to the FF brand with a special “limit break” switch, named after a special ability of the same name. This switch takes the form of a push-push tone pot that puts the bridge and middle pickups in series.

The physical design was inspired by Final Fantasy XIV and features both their logo and that of Fender, and a meteor symbol inlaid in the 12th fret. A vintage-style hardshell case will also be included.

The version of the guitar included in Final Fantasy XIV’s 5.55 update patch will include an in-game job named “Bard”, which will allow special skills to be used by players with the instrument equipped. In addition, the musical instrument playing system will be upgraded to include pick-sliding and muting, and an “Aetherolectric guitar” item will allow plates to furnish their in-game home.

Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XIV Fender Stratocaster start in Japan on May 25 of this year, and in America, EMEA, and Australia in ‘late 2021’ to ship for 2022.