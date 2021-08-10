‘FIFA 2022’ reveals updated Manager and Player Career modes

EA has announced updated Manager and Player Career modes for FIFA 2022, which will include the ability to create your own club.

As detailed by EA’s Pitch Notes blog, picking a name and a nickname for the custom-built club will be players’ first job in FIFA 2022. Both will be used by the ingame commentary.

Players will have free-reign on what league their club will play in “from the bottom tier of a country’s league system or playing against the world’s biggest teams in the top leagues,” alongside a customisable rival. According to Pitch Notes, “matches against your rival will be treated with higher importance in our broadcast experience and benefit from additional news coverage & stories.”

FIFA 2022 will also allow players to customise their home and away kits, the club crest as well as their home stadium. “The atmosphere around your club can be changed as well, with a wide selection of goal songs, crowd chants and walkout anthems to capture your club’s identity and style.” These can all be changed at the start of every season as well.

Custom-built squads will be randomly assigned at the beginning, but players will have control over the star rating and average age of the team.

As well as the additions to the Manager Career, EA have also revealed changes to FIFA 2022‘s Player Career mode. With a reworked Manager Rating, players will be able to come on as a sub and, if they complete the required objectives, stand a chance of breaking into the team’s starting 11. Fail however, and the transfer list awaits.

If that isn’t immersive enough, “your Player Career journey will be picked up by the commentator team with banter around transfer or loan moves, your debut, or when you’re solidifying your place in the starting XI.”

A range of incentives will be added for both game modes, as FIFA 2022 aims “to better celebrate achievements and career milestones. News items that are focused on your stats and accomplishments will trigger,” after a certain number of games are won or ingame achievements are completed.

FIFA 22 will launch on October 1 across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

It’s also been announced that EA will finally add women to the Pro Clubs mode in FIFA 22.