‘FIFA 21’, ‘Madden NFL 21’ arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X in December

EA Sports has announced the release date for the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21.

The developer announced the December 4 launch date for the sports games on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with a post on both the official FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 websites. The sites also detailed how current-gen players will be able to get a free next-gen upgrade through the Dual Entitlement scheme.

Players who own current-gen versions of either game will be entitled free next-gen upgrades, but only for the equivalent next-gen console. This means that PS4 players will only be able to upgrade to PS5, while Xbox One can only upgrade to Xbox Series X and Series S. Players also have until the release of FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22 (expected to arrive in 2021) to claim their free upgrades.

EA Sports also cautioned players to hold on to their physical copies of the current-gen versions of the game, as they will be required to launch the game on next-gen consoles. “If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21, you’ll need the disc to be inserted into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to be able to launch FIFA 21 on those consoles,” it noted.

Current-gen players will also be able to play both games on their next-gen consoles in November through backwards compatibility. However, the version of the game will not feature any enhancements that the next-gen versions of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 have to offer.

FIFA 21 is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. NME‘s Stacey Henley called the game a “solid football sim with marginal improvements on last season’s efforts” in a mixed three-and-a-half star review.

Madden NFL 21 is also available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.