‘FIFA 22’ is coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

It’s been confirmed that FIFA 22 will be coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

At the moment EA Play offers a 10-hour game trial of FIFA 22, but this will be replaced with the full game on June 23.

It now means that all of EA Sports‘ 2021 titles – FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, NHL 22 and F1 2021 – are available as part of an EA Play subscription, which is also available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Last month, EA started introducing cross-play to FIFA 22 though the first phase of testing “will only involve Online Seasons and Online Friendlies on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions” of the game.

As for why the test won’t be available to PS4, Xbox One or PC players, or why it won’t include FIFA Ultimate Team, EA said: “While we want to enable our players to play with as many friends and others as possible, we limited the test to these two modes with the aim of reducing the chance for introducing new issues into the game.”

However, EA did say it is “confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how cross-play could further be implemented in future titles.”

In other news, a report on loot boxes by the Norwegian Consumer Council has slammed FIFA 22 packs for pressuring players into making in-game purchases and being misleading about their odds of getting particular rewards.

Published last month (May 31), the report offers an investigation into “how the gaming industry exploits consumers using loot boxes” and uses two games – FIFA 22 and Raid: Shadow Legends – as case studies embodying the industry’s “manipulative” practices regarding loot boxes.

The NCC says the practice often involves “targeting loot boxes and manipulative practices at kids” and using “layers of virtual currencies to mask or distort real-world monetary costs”.