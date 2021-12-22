‘FIFA 22’ is the UK’s Christmas Number One game

According to sales data, FIFA 22 is the biggest selling game in the UK this Christmas, at least according to the number of physical units shifted instore.

The likes of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also feature in the Top Ten.

See the complete list below:

01 – FIFA 22

02 – Call of Duty: Vanguard

03 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

04 – Among Us

05 – Spider-Man: Miles Morales

06 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition

07 – Minecraft

08 – Just Dance 2022

09 – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

10 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FIFA 22 is the first game in the franchise to be the UK’s Christmas Number One Game since FIFA 14 with the 2009 and 2007 editions also topping the chart. Last year’s Number One was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the one before was Call Of Duty: Warzone.

You can see the complete list of Christmas Number One titles below, via an image created by GFK.

Courtesy of those fine folks over @gfk, here is the updated list of all the UK video game Christmas No.1s since 1984 pic.twitter.com/VNmwtpoesh — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 21, 2021

Perhaps the most surprising entry is the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game, which topped the charts in 2005. As one Twitter user put it, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is the Mad World by Gary Jules of this Christmas number one list”.

FIFA 22 was released at the start of October and featured “the biggest animation refresh in FIFA history,” thanks to their use of Hypermotion Technology.

In a four-star review of the game, NME’s Adam Cook said: “Once in a generation, EA Sports goes to town on it’s popular FIFA series. You know: it really puts the work in, tries to change things up and puts out a game that, in the moment, feels unbeatable. It will include moments that feel like they are taken directly from a Sky Sports broadcast, but also evoke memories of a kickabout down the park with mates. FIFA 22 is that game.”

“It’s a comfort to know that the first fully new-generation game from EA Sports is such a triumph, and I look forward to getting roundly trounced online in the near future.”