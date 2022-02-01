‘FIFA 22’ removes Mason Greenwood following recent arrest

Content Warning: Discussions of rape and assault.

EA Sports have removed footballer Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22 following his recent arrest.

Following Greenwood’s arrest on suspicion of rape and assault, the striker has been removed from offline game modes in FIFA 22 across its databases on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, today February 1. Greenwood is now no longer available as part of the Manchester United squad, but his FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item is still reportedly still active, meaning he can still be traded on the FUT 22 transfer market.

In a statement to The United Stand, a Manchester United fan channel, EA Sports said “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”

Greenwood is currently suspended from the Manchester United squad until further notice. The club released a statement saying that it is “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but would not comment “until the facts have been established.”

They also added that “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday, January 30, following allegations that were shared on social media. He has not as of yet publicly responded to the allegations. The police were also granted additional time to question Greenwood regarding the allegations.

Nike has also announced that they are suspending their deal with Greenwood following the news, and Manchester United’s sponsor TeamViewer have condemned any form of “violent behaviour” and that it “fully supports measures taken” by the club.

In a statement on the situation, Nike said that they have “suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

TeamViewer has also released a statement saying that they are “in close contact with our partner Manchester United, appreciate their immediate actions and support them in the measures taken. We are closely monitoring the developments and trust that the authorities will provide clarity in this matter.”

Greater Manchester Police also commented saying “Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”