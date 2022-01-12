‘FIFA 22’ Team of the Week 17 stars Jude Bellingham and Marquinhos.

The 17th Team of the Week for FIFA 22 has been revealed, and it features England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and PSG sensation Marquinhos.

READ MORE: 10 games to look forward to in 2022

The new items, which will be put into packs at 6PM UK on January 12, feature unique upgraded versions of the best performing players of the week.

Following his performance for Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt during which he scored a late equalizer, which ultimately lead to Dortmund picking up the win, Jude Bellingham earns an 84 rated in-form item.

Advertisement

Brazillian defender Marquinhos receives an upgraded item, which is significant due to his normal Gold card being one of the most popular items in the entire game.

This week, the full list of players is:

84 – Aitor (GK)

89 – Marquinhos (CB)

87 – Hernandez (LB)

Advertisement

87 – Bastoni (CB)

83 – Lainer (RWB)

87 – Milinkovic-Savic (CM)

84 – Tchouameni (CDM)

84 – Bellingham (CM)

87 – Oyarzabal (LW)

86 – Beradi (RW)

86 – Andre Silva (ST)

This week’s FIFA 22 Team of the Week reserves are:

83 – Benitez (GK)

82 – Raum (LWB)

82 – Hector Bellerin (RB)

82 – Puertas (RM)

82 -Ajorque (ST)

84 -Under (RW)

81 – Caprari (CF)

70 – Armer (LB)

79 – Lincoln (CAM)

77 – Ndiaye (ST)

75 – Dani Escriche (ST)

67 – Song Wenjie (LW)

Recently, EA Sports apologised for the recent FIFA 22 hacking issues and has provided an update on how they plan to improve account security.

The publisher revealed how the accounts were accessed in a statement, confirming previous reports that the hackers were exploiting EA’s live chat.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve been made aware of reports that high-profile player accounts are being targeted for takeover. Through our initial investigation, we can confirm that a number of accounts have been compromised via phishing techniques. Utilising threats and other “social engineering” methods, individuals acting maliciously were able to exploit human error within our customer experience team and bypass two-factor authentication to gain access to other player accounts. ”

Elsewhere, the Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl developer has announced that it’s delaying the release of the title to December 8, 2022. Stalker 2 was supposed to be released April 28 but GSC Game World has now confirmed that it needs more time to finish the game.