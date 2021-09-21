‘FIFA 22’ Ultimate Team Season 1 rewards have been revealed

The first season of rewards for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) has been revealed ahead of the game’s release.

This comes via VGC, who say that reviewers already getting copies of the game has meant that FUT has gone live, and that the season will feature 30 rewards and run until November 15, 6 PM BST (11 AM PT/ 1 PM ET).

If users reach level 30 they will apparently be able to choose between three players: Davidson, Bou or Pedro Porro. The list of each level’s reward as written by VGC can be found below as well:

Gold Rare Loan Player – choose from Foden (84 CAM, Man City), Hernandez (84 LB, AC Milan) or Joao Felix (83 CF, Atletico Madrid) Coin Boost – 500 coins for 5 matches Free Pack – Premium Gold Pack Tifo – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Gold Rare Loan Player – Davies (82 LB, Bayern Munich) Badge – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Free Pack – Jumbo Gold 26 Pack XL Tifo – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Free Pack – Gold Players Pack Ball – BAL 9000 Stadium Theme – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Tifo – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Gold Rare Loan Player – Martinez (85 ST, Inter) Free Pack – Small Prime Gold Players Pack Gold Rare Loan Player – Alexander-Arnold (87 RB, Liverpool) Badge – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack XL Tifo – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Free Pack – Premium Gold Players Pack Stadium Theme – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Tifo – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Free Pack – Rare Electrum Players Pack Free Pack – Mega Pack Badge – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence XL Tifo – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Free Pack – choose from PL Prime Players Pack, Bundelisga Prime Players Pack or La Liga Prime Players Pack Ball – Disco Stadium Theme – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Player – choose from Davidson (84 LM, Alanyaspor), Bou (84 ST, New England Revolution) or Pedro Porro (84 RWB, Sporting CP)

In NME’s initial look at FIFA 22, Adam Cook said “the biggest thing I’ve taken away from my opening day with FIFA 22 is how good the football feels. It’s too early to say if it’ll stick the landing, and tens of hours will take place over the coming days alone, but while the first impression of the game might be some bad footballer acting, the footballing action is outstanding.”

FIFA 22 releases on October 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

