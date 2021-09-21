NewsGaming News

‘FIFA 22’ Ultimate Team Season 1 rewards have been revealed

The rewards for all 30 levels in FUT Season 1 have been revealed

By Will Nelson
FIFA 22. Credit: EA

The first season of rewards for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) has been revealed ahead of the game’s release.

This comes via VGC, who say that reviewers already getting copies of the game has meant that FUT has gone live, and that the season will feature 30 rewards and run until November 15, 6 PM BST (11 AM PT/ 1 PM ET).

If users reach level 30 they will apparently be able to choose between three players: Davidson, Bou or Pedro Porro. The list of each level’s reward as written by VGC can be found below as well:

  1. Gold Rare Loan Player – choose from Foden (84 CAM, Man City), Hernandez (84 LB, AC Milan) or Joao Felix (83 CF, Atletico Madrid)
  2. Coin Boost – 500 coins for 5 matches
  3. Free Pack – Premium Gold Pack
  4. Tifo – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  5. Gold Rare Loan Player – Davies (82 LB, Bayern Munich)
  6. Badge – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  7. Free Pack – Jumbo Gold 26 Pack
  8. XL Tifo – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  9. Free Pack – Gold Players Pack
  10. Ball – BAL 9000
  11. Stadium Theme – choose from Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  12. Tifo – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  13. Gold Rare Loan Player – Martinez (85 ST, Inter)
  14. Free Pack – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  15. Gold Rare Loan Player – Alexander-Arnold (87 RB, Liverpool)
  16. Badge – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  17. Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack
  18. Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack
  19. XL Tifo – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  20. Free Pack – Premium Gold Players Pack
  21. Stadium Theme – choose from Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  22. Tifo – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  23. Free Pack – Rare Electrum Players Pack
  24. Free Pack – Mega Pack
  25. Badge – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  26. XL Tifo – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  27. Free Pack – choose from PL Prime Players Pack, Bundelisga Prime Players Pack or La Liga Prime Players Pack
  28. Ball – Disco
  29. Stadium Theme – choose from Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  30. Player – choose from Davidson (84 LM, Alanyaspor), Bou (84 ST, New England Revolution) or Pedro Porro (84 RWB, Sporting CP)

In NME’s initial look at FIFA 22, Adam Cook said “the biggest thing I’ve taken away from my opening day with FIFA 22 is how good the football feels. It’s too early to say if it’ll stick the landing, and tens of hours will take place over the coming days alone, but while the first impression of the game might be some bad footballer acting, the footballing action is outstanding.”

FIFA 22 releases on October 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

In other news, Yuji Naka has called the recent massive sale price of an original boxed copy of Sonic The Hedgehog a scam, just weeks after alleged fraud hit the video game auction scene.

