FIFA and EA end partnership as ‘FIFA’ series renamed ‘EA SPORTS FC’

EA and FIFA have officially announced they will be ending their partnership, meaning the ongoing football series will be renamed to EA Sports FC.

In a blog post from today (May 10), EA finally confirmed the new name of its flagship football franchise, after the developer said it was considering the change last year. EA will still maintain over 300 licence partners, but it will no longer make its football games in conjunction with FIFA.

All the same game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will remain in EA Sports FC, including the likes of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and Volta Football as well. Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will remain, with “more to come” according to EA.

According to the information provided by EA, FIFA will remain a partner for one more year, meaning this year’s FIFA 23 will be the last game under the partnership.

EA says it will share more information about EA Sports FC in June 2023, adding: “we exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football.”

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters added: “EA Sports is a long-term and valued partner of the Premier League, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA Sports FC.”

Earlier this year it was reported that EA was considering changing the name of its football games to EA Sports Football Club, and this has now been confirmed. Albeit the “football club” has been shortened to just “FC”

