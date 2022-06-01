‘Final Fantasy 14′ director apologises for major buffs made to the black mage class

Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy 14, has apologised for buffs made to the black mage class in a recent update.

Following the introduction of new PvP area Crystalline Conflict, Square Enix released the Patch 6.11a, which included an assortment of balance adjustments.

However, the update gave the black mage class some serious buffs leading to a bunch of memes, especially when it was revealed that class was Yoshida’s go to.

“What should have been minor changes were released as major changes, which ultimately resulted in an overpowered black mage,” Yoshida wrote in a blog post. “By adding a heavy effect, giving Paradox multiple charges, and otherwise decreasing casting times, the black mage was granted an undeniable advantage,” which they intend to revert in a future patch released on June 7.

“I would like to emphasise that the black mage is experiencing no preferential treatment by being specially mentioned here; we evaluate action balance for all jobs with a similarly scrutinising gaze,” he continued. “I only present this instance as an example as it was particularly inconvenient and frustrating to many players, and I am truly sorry for the trouble we have caused.”

“Our miscalculation in the PvP balance adjustments has caused a great deal of frustration, as evidenced by the overwhelming feedback we have received. However, I believe such feedback is indicative of PvP’s unprecedented popularity. As with our story quests and other PvE content, rest assured we will do our utmost to make PvP in Final Fantasy 14 an experience everyone can continue to enjoy.”

And to quell the worries that the future patch will once again give the black mage a disadvantage in PvP, Yoshida said: “My personal impression after countless Crystalline Conflict matches is that, in the hands of a skilled PvP combatant, the black mage has more than enough potential to excel in battle.”

In other news, last month it was confirmed that Final Fantasy 14 was Square Enix’s best performing game of the past year.