‘Final Fantasy 14’ housing lottery bug has been fixed

Over a month after the introduction of Final Fantasy 14‘s new housing lottery system, the bugs affecting it have finally been fixed.

In a recent Lodestone blog post published on May 13, director and producer Naoki Yoshida shared a new update regarding the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game’s housing lottery system problem, confirming that the development team had completed preparations for the fix.

Final Fantasy 14 underwent maintenance yesterday (May 16) and now the housing lottery results have been successfully implemented, meaning players who were previously unable to claim their in-game home will now be able to do so without any problems.

As Yoshida explained, the maintenance has fixed identified errors and properly relayed lottery results for affected plots to the appropriate servers, meaning winning lottery numbers are now displayed correctly, and land purchases may be finalized accordingly. In addition, temporary suspensions imposed on plot purchases and relocations will be lifted.

In the same post, the director also announced when the next lottery cycle will begin on May 26 and will feature a typical five-day entry period and four-day results period.

For winning participants who received a refund due to the “Winning Lottery Number 0” error, Yoshida confirmed that in patch 6.2, the team plans on implementing an NPC by which players may voluntarily return the deposit they were accidentally refunded.

“As these housing lottery issues have been significant and caused great stress and frustration in many players, we have no intention of performing a data rollback to forcibly rescind any refunded gil,” Yoshida said. “We will make an announcement regarding the voluntary return of housing deposits once the NPC in question is ready to be implemented.”

In other news, Paradox Interactive has addressed the Stellaris bugs following the release of its Overlord expansion, saying it was due to rushed features.