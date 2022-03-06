‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.1 detailed by Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed more details about the upcoming 6.1 patch for Final Fantasy 14.

A post from March 4 on The Lodestone revealed that a “special site” for version 6.1, called Newfound Adventure, has gone live. It shows off the artwork, logo, and reveals the content coming in the patch.

The site itself says the patch is coming “mid-April 2022,” and it details some of the additions to the game as well.

Final Fantasy 14 players can expect new main scenario quests, new sidequests in the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavour” scenario, new tribe quests in “The Arkasodara” (from patch 6.15) scenario and even a new dungeon. Improvements to the A Realm Reborn main scenario quests will also be coming.

The Crystalline Conflict will bring new PvP content, and Empyreum will be a new residential district as well. Players will also be able to “try on items from the [Final Fantasy 14] online store,” and new mounts, minions and emotes will be available too.

Square Enix says the site will be continually updated ahead of patch 6.1’s release and advises players to come back to it when they can.

Final Fantasy 14 also recently won the award for Best Ongoing Game at the BandLab NME Awards, with producer Naoki Yoshida saying, “It’s an immense pleasure to have been awarded Best Ongoing Game at this year’s NME Awards!”

“With a long history behind the NME Awards, FFXIV is the first title to be awarded in the newly established Best Ongoing Game category, and that in itself makes me feel incredibly honoured,” Yoshida added.

“This award is the product of the support from our dedicated player community and the enthusiastic efforts of our Development/Operations teams.”

In other gaming news, GTA 5 on current generation consoles will have three new graphics modes, DualSense support and much more.