Square Enix has released the patch notes for Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.0 ahead of the upcoming release of Endwalker.

The patch notes go into detail over all the new playable content being added to the game, as well as updates to the battle system and wider changes. New cities are being added with the expansion, such as Old Sharlayan, a city found in the mountains, and Radz-at-Han, a colourful and dense looking location. Multiple new field locations have been added too, and a couple of new aetherytes for fast travel as well.

A number of clothing items can now be equipped regardless of gender, including items like various Housemaid and Butler pieces of clothing. And as previously stated, belts are no longer equipable items. You also won’t be able to repair belts, extract or affix materia to them, or sell them on the market board, as well as other limitations. Various achievements related to the belts have also been altered accordingly.

New main scenario quests have of course also been added to the Final Fantasy 14 patch, which will lead players to the end of the story started in A Realm Reborn. New side quests, leves, and FATES have also been added, but most importantly a new housing district has been added in Ishgard.

On top of all this, new dungeons and enemies can be found, as well as new trials, but the patch notes have hidden the images relating to the trials. The new Healer job Sage, which can be unlocked by completing the quest Sage’s Path, and Melee DPS job Reaper, which can be unlocked by completing The Killer Instinct, are also a part of the patch.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker arrives on PC and PlayStation December 7, or December 3 if you have early access.

In other news, Square Enix has acknowledged that there will likely be some congestion issues with the upcoming expansion, apologising for any inconveniences that might occur.