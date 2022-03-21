‘Final Fantasy 14’ sets a date for the next Letter From The Producer

Square Enix has confirmed that the next Letter From The Producer live event for Final Fantasy 14 will take place in just over a week, and teased what fans can expect from the presentation.

The Letter From The Producer event will be broadcast on April 1, at 12PM, however Square Enix has noted that the starting time may change.

April’s Letter From The Producer can be watched via the official Final Fantasy 14 YouTube, Twitch, or Niconico channels. On April 1, you can watch the stream through the embedded video below.

In the past, the livestream has involved Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida outlining what’s next for the MMO, and the next stream looks to be no different.

Square Enix has shared that the upcoming stream will cover “the latest information on what’s to come in Patch 6.1 – Newfound Adventure”.

Besides Patch 6.1, the show will also cover some “miscellaneous updates” that are coming to Final Fantasy 14.

Though details on what the stream will include are fairly vague, Square Enix has already shared some of what fans can expect from Patch 6.1.

Patch 6.1 is set to launch in mid-April and will include more main scenario quests, sidequests, and a new dungeon. There will also be new Arkasodara Tribe quests and dailies, an Alliance Raid called “Myths Of The Realm #1”, Ishgard housing, and more trials.

According to a roadmap the studio released in February, Patch 6.1 will also include Trust support for main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn, new PvP content with Crystalline Conflict, and lots more.

Beyond patch 6.1, Square Enix has detailed everything from new weapon enhancements to more Deep Dungeons and content for Island Sanctuary.

