‘Final Fantasy 14’ streamer hoping to flee Ukraine amid invasion threat

Final Fantasy 14 streamer Jessica “Zepla” St. John has announced that she’s planning to leave Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion looms.

The Twitch streamer has talked about her reasons and the roadblocks in regards to leaving the country, saying: “There may come a day soon where I may need to reach out to the community for help,” in a recent stream clip.

St. John is from the United States, and is looking to move back amid the threat of a Russian invasion of the country. She currently lives in Kiev, Ukraine, after moving to the country in 2014. In the below stream St. John shared with her viewers an article talking about the potential invasion, and how Russia is amassing troops on the Ukrainian border.

‘It definitely feels like an encirclement is taking place,” she told her viewers.

Despite her desire to leave, St. John has a few issues in her way that stop her from leaving straight away. In a Vice interview she talks about having a home and life in Kiev, and needing to fill out extra paperwork regarding her pets, as Ukraine is considered as high-risk for dogs getting rabies.

“I don’t know if leaving my pets with a sitter would be the safest thing for them either, you know?” she said to Vice. “I don’t want to leave them behind in what could potentially be a warzone. I don’t know when I would be able to get back to them again. What if the person watching them wants to evacuate as well? It’s just too many question marks.”

Once she has passports for her pets, hopefully this week, she says she plans on leaving. This statement in Vice was published on February 1.

St. John currently has almost 70,000 Twitter followers, over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, and around 220,000 followers on Twitch.

