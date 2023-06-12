‘Final Fantasy 16’ launches free demo for PS5

Square Enix has unveiled a Final Fantasy 16 demo for PS5, which is available right now on the PlayStation Store.

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida made the announcement during a key-note speech at a pre-launch event, which was streamed online.

The demo will let players jump straight into Final Fantasy 16‘s prologue, and will last for approximately two and a half hours. Additionally, Yoshida confirmed that progress made in the demo will carry through to the full game when it launches this month.

“The demo will give PlayStation 5 players a taste of the game’s vibrant world and fast-paced action combat with two lengthy sections showcasing what you can expect from FF16,” reads an official blog post.

The prologue itself introduces Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy’s newest protagonist. Rosfield is caught in a battle between two warring factions and even a flashback to his youth as a prince of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria.

Additionally, completing the prologue will unlock a second part to the demo, which focuses on the game’s combat.

“This features an infiltration of a fort at night, with Clive supported on his mission by his faithful wolf Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon,” confirmed the official PlayStation Blog.

“You’ll encounter various enemies and epic bosses. While you won’t be able to save your progress in this segment of the demo, it will let you test out the fuller range of combat options by way of numerous unlocked abilities and accessories. This can be replayed as many times as you’d like, giving players a head start on experiencing Clive’s full-fledged action battles.”

NME’s Final Fantasy 16 preview said “there’s no doubt in my mind that people are going to fall hard for these characters and this setting, with several recognisable voices popping up around the place.”

Final Fantasy 16 is due to be released for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Final Fantasy 16 has been banned in Saudi Arabia, with suggestions that the ban is due to the game’s LGBTQIA+ content.