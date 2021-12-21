‘Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster’ delayed until February 2022

Square Enix has announced a slight delay in the release of the last game in its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster project, with the updated version of Final Fantasy 6 slipping to early 2022.

As announced on the official Final Fantasy feed on Twitter, the game will now be released in February 2022, although no specific date has yet been provided. Square Enix says this is to allow “the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development of the game”.

An update on the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster. For more information, including details on the additional pre-purchase items, please read: https://t.co/V5ebtbbRcg pic.twitter.com/48dg9lZGGB — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 21, 2021

The Pixel Remaster project was announced in June 2021, planned as a way to revitalise the first six games in the long-running JRPG series for modern platforms. Each title was recreated in HD pixel art, while Square Enix added “modernised UI, and extras such as a beastiary, illustration gallery and music player allow further immersion into the world of the game.”

However, Square Enix also announced a drip-feed release for the package, with the first three games released in July 2021, while Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 5 joining them in November 2021. Although the publisher hadn’t announced a formal release date for the sixth game – widely considered one of the best entries in the franchise by fans – many had expected a late 2021 or January 2022 launch.

It does appear that Final Fantasy 6 is getting quite a bit of love though – recent screens shown in Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu were shared to Reddit, showing a 2.5D approach reminiscent of Square Enix’s retro titles such as Octopath Traveller.

The full Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster package can be bought for PC now on Steam, or on mobile for Android and iOS. Each game can also be purchased individually. Sadly, there’s no word yet on console releases for these classics, but the full package should be available just in time for the launch of the Steam Deck, which seems a pretty perfect platform to revisit these games.

