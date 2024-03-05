‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ is getting an update to improve graphics

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi has said in a new interview that a patch for the game to address performance woes.

In an interview with One More Game, the director explained that a patch will be releasing sooner rather than later to address concerns that fans have had with the performance of the newly released game.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback on whether the graphics in the performance mode will be improved or not. We hear you, and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect. I don’t think the release date would be far away from now,” Hamaguchi said.

Advertisement

The director also explained that lightning in certain circumstances will be fixed after complaints that it makes shadows look “very scary”.

“We have [also] heard from players that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary. So that’s one part of the update that we are working on,” Hamaguchi explained in the interview.

However, Hamaguchi refused to divulge exactly what to expect from the patch or give an exact release date, only saying that he doesn’t expect fans to have to wait too long to get it.

NME reviewed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with our writer calling the game a “first-class remake”.

“Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth breathes new life into one of the most revered games of all time. A vastly richer open world ensures your time in Gaia is thoroughly engrossing, while Cloud’s story is as gripping as it was in 1997,” our reviewer wrote.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Halo composer Marty O’Donnell has announced that he is running for a seat in the United States Congress as a Republican candidate supporting Donald Trump.