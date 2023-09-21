‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ will have an episode with ‘Crisis Core”s Zack Fair

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature Crisis Core‘s Zack Fair, one of Cloud Strife’s allies in SOLDIER, a lot more in this iteration than the original game.

In an interview with IGN, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase specified that the game picks up at the end of Remake and continues to the Forgotten City. Originally, this finished the game with a boss battle with Jenova and signified the end of the first disc of Final Fantasy 7.

Players won’t be able to follow along with the story beat by beat, though, as there are a scattering of changes. That includes the reintroduction of Zack Fair who appears to be featuring much more heavily in this version of Final Fantasy 7.

“However, we see at the end of Remake that he has appeared, which, you know, is quite a difference from the original title,” explained Kitase. “And as for Rebirth, there will be a new episode with Zack, that will contain even more of him than the Remake.”

“I’m not able to say much more than this as I would like for players to play and experience this with it in their own hands,” he conceded, though he shared that the sequence of story events has been “reimagined” in the new game.

Last week, Square Enix announced that though Remake saves will not carry over to Rebirth, there will be “special bonuses” for returning players. Moreover, optional content has been roughly “doubled” and the developer expects it will take players 100 hours to finish the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024, and the PC version might be available by the end of May 2024.

