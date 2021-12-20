‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’ is likely to be coming to Steam

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the PC may be heading to Steam in the future. That’s according to files found within the game’s Epic Games Store version.

Detected by Twitter user @AtelierTool and first spotted by VGC, it’s been noted that the game has a Steam AppID buried in its files. That’s something that is required for all games on Steam. It was supposedly created in October 2020 – 6 months after the game launched for PlayStation 4.

I can confirm that #FinalFantasy VII Remake is planned to release on Steam after Epic Games exclusive contract end. The game AppID used for devtest is 1462040.https://t.co/67PgcC6FYU The app have been created in October 2020, 6 months after release on PS4. pic.twitter.com/adobr5B7Pq — Just call me Road (@AtelierTool) December 17, 2021

That’s not the only thing that suggests a Steam launch is coming. Players have noticed that when downloading the PC version, the game has a Steamworks folder amongst its files.

For now, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has an exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store. Once that expires however, it seems likely it will make its way to Steam.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade finally came to PC last week (December 16). However, there was some controversy as many fans were unhappy with its £65 price tag. Despite complaints, the game is currently on the store priced at £70.

On the plus side, the game supposedly works with some fairly modest setups thanks to some undemanding system requirements.

