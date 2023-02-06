‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ producer teases further changes in future instalments

Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, has teased further changes across the upcoming instalments.

The first chapter of the remake was released in 2020, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth due for release in 2023 before an as-of-yet-unnanounced third game completes the trilogy.

In a four-star review of part one, NME wrote: “Final Fantasy 7 Remake lets a new generation of players experience one of the most influential RPGs of all time, but it doesn’t settle for a simple adaptation. With a beautifully realised world and a tremendous combat system, this reimagining will delight the dedicated fans and wow the newcomers looking to see what all the fuss is about.”

In a new interview with VG247, producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke about changing the iconic role-playing game. “We approached the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project with the aim to make it something that could be enjoyed by both fans of the original game and people who did not know it,” he explained.

He went on to talk about playing remakes “out of the overwhelming nostalgia. It is enjoyable for a while, but the fun from that nostalgia only really lasts through the first sections. I realised this halfway through and didn’t carry on playing,” he added.

“Because of this, I decided that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would not just appeal to nostalgia, but would include a new story as well to feel both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.”

Kitase went on to explain that those changes in Part 1 of the remake project means that “for Part 2 and Part 3, we are able to give fans the excitement of wondering which parts will be 100 percent faithful to the original and where the new elements will be added.”

He continued: “The original Final Fantasy 7 has been loved by the fans for over 20 years, but I started to feel that I didn’t want it to finish up as something in an archive, and wanted to make it a title that continues to be loved for another 100 years to come. That is what Final Fantasy 7 Remake is.”

Earlier this year, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Day has been “officially registered” in Japan, and will take place on January 31 each year.

In other news, players have discovered a rendition of viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ hidden inside EA Motive’s recent Dead Space remake.