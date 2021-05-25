Unannounced ‘Final Fantasy’ spin-off reportedly helmed by ‘Nioh’ developer

Nioh and Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja is reportedly working on a Final Fantasy spin-off for Square Enix.

Noted industry insider and leaker Navtra had first alleged that such a game was in the works in posts on the ResetEra forum over the weekend. The user’s claims have since been corroborated by “sources” from video game news publication Fanbyte.

According to the outlet’s sources, the forthcoming Final Fantasy spin-off will be titled Final Fantasy Origin and will supposedly be one of the “tentpoles” of Square Enix’s forthcoming showcase at the digital E3 event in June. The game will reportedly be akin to Team Ninja’s Nioh series of games.

Fanbyte also claims that Square Enix is targeting to release a demo for Final Fantasy Origin by “this summer” in order to gather feedback from the public while the game is “still in a fairly early state”. The title will likely be a timed-exclusive for the PlayStation 5, with a PC release planned for “further down the road”.

If the claims are true, Final Fantasy Origin will be the third Final Fantasy-branded game Team Ninja has developed. The company previously helmed work on the 2015 fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT and the 2017 mobile title Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia.

Besides Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix is also currently working on Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline instalment in the long-running series. The company originally revealed Final Fantasy XVI in September 2020 for the PS5 and PC. However, it later retracted its announcement for a PC release, noting that the game will be a timed-exclusive on the PS5.