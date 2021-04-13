‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’ Yuffie chapter gets a new name

Square Enix have announced new details for Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade’s standalone chapter.

The standalone chapter, which will focus on Yuffie Kisugari, has now been named “Episode INTERmission“. The DLC will come bundled with the PS5 version of Final Fantasy Remake: Intergrade, and will launch as a standalone download from the PlayStation Store on June 10.

Fans who have purchased the original PS4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version digitally. Disc versions of the game will require a PS5 with a disc drive, and those who own the game via PS Plus are not eligible for the upgrade.

Square Enix have also announced the English voice cast behind the new episode, which includes Suzie Yeung as Yuffie, Aleks Le as Sonon Kusakabe, Daman Mills as Weiss, Griffin Puatu as Zhijie, Ashley Boettcher as Nayo, David Goldstein as Billy Bob, and Daniel Amerman as Pol.

Episode INTERMission will see players play as Yuffie, utilising her “signature battle style” against the forces of Shinra as she undertakes a mission to steal their “most powerful materia. Square Enix have said that Yuffie: “has a unique play style which allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies.

“During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.”

Yuffie will also be able to use the “Banishment” ability, which can be elementally charged, and will damage enemies based on how much ATB the player has spent before it.

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced two new mobile games for iOS and Android that are set in the Final Fantasy VII setting. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royale title that features familiar summons from the RPG series, magical spells, Chocobos, and more.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a single-player game that is structured in separate chapters, and well tell the entire story of the compilation of Final Fantasy VII from Dirge of Cerberus to Before Crisis.