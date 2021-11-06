‘Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’ release date confirmed

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will launch globally on November 17, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which will be available for iOS and Android devices, was announced back in February. Pre-registration for the game is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

The First Soldier is a “high-octane” battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the Final Fantasy series. Set in Midgar, 30 years before the events of the original 1997 Final Fantasy VII, the mobile game will follow the fictional industrial enterprise Shinra and its Soldier experiments.

Players will be able to take part in online multiplayer battles while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents in battle to become the first soldier. The game will also follow in a number of iconic locations from Final Fantasy VII.

In other Final Fantasy news, during the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer broadcast, director and producer Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been delayed by two weeks. The expansion, which had a scheduled release date of November 23, will now launch on December 7 and early access will be released on December 3.

“While we will require a little longer until the expansion pack’s release, please rest assured that we will continue investing every ounce of our strength into development and operations in order to deliver an immersive adventure to our players,” Yoshida said.

Alongside news of the postponed release date, Yoshida and his development team revealed new details about Endwalker‘s post-launch content, including when the expansions Pandaemonium raid series will launch.

Elsewhere, the prices for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition’s on PC and console have been confirmed by Bethesda.