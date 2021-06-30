‘Final Fantasy XIV’ announces 14-hour broadcast schedule next week

The developers of Final Fantasy XIV will host their seventh 14-hour broadcast in July, having confirmed a detailed schedule for the event.

The broadcast includes Naoki Yoshida’s Live Letter from the Producer, which will also feature Nier creators Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito as guests.

Also in the schedule is a gameplay segment called ‘How Do You Like Hydaelyn?’, a Live Q&A, as well as a deep dive into the background music of Final Fantasy XIV with sound director Masayoshi Soken.

Later segments will also feature a number of Japanese celebrities talking about playing the game.

The schedule and guest information for our 7th 14-hour broadcast is now available! 📺 https://t.co/56xdKdowy3 Be sure to tune in! 🤩

🇺🇸 Friday, July 9 at 6:00 p.m. (PT)

🇪🇺 Saturday, 10 July at 1:00 (GMT) pic.twitter.com/rkAmEUZIZd — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 29, 2021

The broadcast begins at July 9, 6pm PDT / July 10, 2am BST with a one-hour introduction and be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

While fans will find the broadcast entertaining, there will unlikely be any new announcements regarding the upcoming Endwalker expansion coming in November.

The Letter from the Producer segment will nonetheless review the information recently announced for the expansion, which includes the new Reaper job and playable male Viera, so it’s possible the team will provide a little more detail.

As Yoko and Saito will be discussing their work on the game’s Nier-themed YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raids, fans are also invited to submit questions about the raid series on the official forums.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy V and VI are to be removed from Steam next month. These will be replaced by new pixelated remasters, which include the first six games in the Final Fantasy series, first announced during Square Enix‘s E3 2021 showcase.