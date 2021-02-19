‘Final Fantasy XIV’ director Yoshi-P suggests the game may ‘never end’

Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida believes the 2010 MMORPG “may never end”, as long as fans keep returning.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Yoshida spoke about the future of the explosively popular MMORPG. When asked for his thoughts on how long players can expect the game to be supported, Yoshida suggested “at least another five years” of content could be coming across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“Even now, our CEO is encouraging us to strive for more players and for 30 million adventurers, and he still has future plans for us,” Yoshida explained. “Luckily, we don’t see any stopping in our momentum. At one point we thought maybe we might plateau, but fortunately our player base just continues to expand and grow.”

That much content is difficult to produce at once, but Yoshida stressed the importance of having realistic goals and strict schedules, and having them outlined way in advance. “Ideally we want at least two years worth of plans already made when you’re starting out, what kind of content we want to incorporate and where we want to take the game,” he explained.

“Structure your system so that it will accommodate for those updates and have your base foundation designed on those plans in mind, and having those updates considered as part of the plan.”

In the interview, Yoshida also spoke about a stable cadence his team has established when it comes to content release. This, Washington Post says, is a big factor of Final Fantasy XIV’s ongoing success. “We provide content on a fairly regular basis and our cycle is rather condensed,” Yoshida said.

“And it is a fairly stable cadence that we continue to follow… We have to think about long-term planning with additional platforms, we need additional testing for that particular platform. So it kind of exponentially grows the amount of resources that needs to be allocated.”

Previously, the Final Fantasy XIV Showcase revealed that the MMORPG’s PS5 open beta would be kicking off this April. It will be free to anyone who already owns a copy of Final Fantasy XIV on PS4. Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC and PS4.