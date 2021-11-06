‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ has been delayed until December

During the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer broadcast, director and producer Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been delayed by two weeks.

Endwalker, which had a scheduled release date of November 23, will now launch on December 7 and early access will be released on December 3.

“We sincerely apologise,” Yoshida said before delving into the details. The director reiterated that Endwalker is going to be the biggest expansion yet and that there is a lot of production behind the scenes for the upcoming content. Yoshida also confirmed that the decision was made last Friday (November 29) but it was a necessary decision.

In a separate community blog post, Yoshida: “As we neared the end of development and I played through everything—from quests to battle content and the like—I just couldn’t contain my desire to further improve Endwalker’s quality, specifically because this expansion pack marks the first major culmination of events in FFXIV so far.”

As the game grows in popularity there was also the issue of server stability due to the congestion of players across the data centres, so this was another reason for the delay.

“While we will require a little longer until the expansion pack’s release, please rest assured that we will continue investing every ounce of our strength into development and operations in order to deliver an immersive adventure to our players.”

Alongside news of the postponed release date, a brand new launch trailer for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and was narrated by Shadowbringers‘ antagonist Emet-Selch. The trailer revealed new locations, enemies, as well as introducing some new characters players have yet to meet.

