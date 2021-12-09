‘Final Fantasy XIV’ next update will add adjustments for ninja

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida has provided another new update regarding the launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

In an updated Lodestone blog post, Yoshida has shared some additional information about some changes players can expect with update 6.01, including the Ninja Job.

As the blog post explains, since the launch of Endwalker on December 7, there has been a reported error with how one of Ninja’s actions was set as a weaponskill instead of an ability, but players of the Job can expect a fix soon.

Advertisement

In addition, it seems that the effects of the Forked Raiju Ready and Fleeting Raiju Ready abilities are cancelled with the execution of Hollow Nozuchi–this will be addressed as well.

“I’d like to report an issue about the two actions Forked Raiju and Fleeting Raiju, available for Ninja,” Yoshida said. “We were making adjustments to each job after the Media Tour right up to the last minute before the expansion’s release, and while the execution status of the corresponding action is per the correct specifications (‘cancelled with the use of a melee weaponskill’), Hollow Nozuchi should have been set not as a weaponskill but as an ability to match our specifications.

“However, this setting was unfortunately left out. It should have been correctly set as an ability. We deeply apologise for this.”

These fixes will be implemented with patch 6.01, primarily addressing bugs. It’s unclear when this patch will go live.

Following the launch of Early Access on December 3, Final Fantasy XIV has seen reports of server login problems, as well as errors that would boot players from the lengthy login queue. In a separate blog post, the director apologised for the long wait times and said that the game would be getting maintenance to address the server issues.

Advertisement

In other news, Final Fantasy XIV smashed its player count record during Early Access.