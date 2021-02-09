‘Final Fantasy XIV’ open beta comes to PS5 in April

An open beta for Final Fantasy XIV on PS5 was announced during the Final Fantasy XIV Showcase on February 5.

The updated Playstation 5 version will be released on April 13 as an open beta that fans can opt into while the final game is in the finishing stages. Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda made the announcement during the Final Fantasy XIV Showcase that also revealed a new expansion is due for release in the autumn.

The open beta will be available to anyone who already owns a copy of Final Fantasy XIV on PS4, according to Polygon.

The PlayStation Blog reveals more details, making a promise that “new and veteran adventurers will be able to play the full experience.” They go on to describe the benefits of a PS5 edition, stating that “the PS5 version will feature significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support and more.”

They revealed that upgrading to the PS5 version will be free to those who own the PS4 version, and that there will be a free trial for new players including two full games worth of content.

Finally, PS5 confirmed that “the full version of the game will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the open beta.”

The new Final Fantasy XIV expansion, Endwalker, is due to release in autumn 2021. Endwalker is set to conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, which has been running since the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013.

The story will take the player to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and eventually to the moon as the long-running story reaches its climax.